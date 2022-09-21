StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $27.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $733,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 17,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.