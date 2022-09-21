StockNews.com Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.
Compugen Price Performance
Compugen stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares during the period.
Compugen Company Profile
Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.
