StockNews.com Upgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEN. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Compugen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Compugen stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.04. Compugen has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compugen will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Compugen by 13.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compugen by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 205,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compugen by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 53,651 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,300,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 492,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Compugen by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 519,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,972 shares during the period.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

