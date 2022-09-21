Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,636 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. HT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $77.06. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.41 and a 52 week high of $82.16.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

