Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 2.2% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Chubb by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth about $304,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 10.2% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.36. 9,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,058. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.