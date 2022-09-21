Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,910 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.28. 85,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.08 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.