Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 89,818 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,818 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV remained flat at $75.07 during trading on Wednesday. 4,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253,746. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.93 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

