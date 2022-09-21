Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.75

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON KETL opened at GBX 116 ($1.40) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £240.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,184.71. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 370 ($4.47).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KETL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Strix Group from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 245 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 353 ($4.27).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

