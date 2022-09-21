Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Corsicana & Co.

Corsicana & Co. reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after purchasing an additional 371,008 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 110,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 35,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded down $3.67 on Wednesday, hitting $214.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,977. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.53. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.