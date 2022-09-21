Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) Short Interest Update

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,279,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936,918 shares during the quarter. Studio City International accounts for 8.6% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 26.44% of Studio City International worth $170,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 156,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.46.

Studio City International ( NYSE:MSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 286.51% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of ($1.89) million during the quarter.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

