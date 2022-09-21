Summit Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,175 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 834% compared to the typical volume of 447 call options.

Summit Therapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.37. 15,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,084. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.96. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Summit Therapeutics

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 94,849,203 shares of Summit Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,000 after buying an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.