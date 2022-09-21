Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.
Sumo Logic Stock Performance
Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79.
Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 49.82% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 15,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $134,351.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $64,380.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,127 shares of company stock valued at $923,846. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.
