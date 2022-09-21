Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 5%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.47 and last traded at $15.49. 6,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 813,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $946.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 890,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 664,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after purchasing an additional 86,503 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,804,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,612,000 after purchasing an additional 211,284 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

