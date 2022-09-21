Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

Sun Life Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Shares of SLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 11,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,899. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.70. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

