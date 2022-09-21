Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Up 4.7%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.68 and last traded at $27.67. 12,271 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,281,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on NOVA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.14.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $147.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $4,506,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $73,505.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,291.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,999 shares of company stock worth $4,635,505. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

