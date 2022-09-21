Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down to $34.42

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.42, but opened at $33.26. Sunrun shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 43,290 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.47.

Sunrun Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.46 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $29,586.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,005,954.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,151 shares of company stock worth $12,977,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sunrun by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,999 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 46,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,597,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,754,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,355,000 after acquiring an additional 118,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

