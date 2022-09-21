Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Shares Down 4.4%

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.62. 70,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,362,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHO. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 115.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 53.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $17,366,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 19.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

