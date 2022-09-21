Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.54

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.54 and traded as low as $9.44. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 112,308 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Superior Group of Companies from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). Superior Group of Companies had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

Institutional Trading of Superior Group of Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 9.7% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 99,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,340 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 163,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and healthcare facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.