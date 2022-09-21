SuperLauncher 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,712.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $711,334.47 and approximately $1,712.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SuperLauncher
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,552 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.