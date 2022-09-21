SuperLauncher 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,712.00 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000798 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market capitalization of $711,334.47 and approximately $1,712.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00877932 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,695,552 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

