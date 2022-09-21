Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SVNLY. Barclays boosted their target price on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

