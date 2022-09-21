Swarm Fund (SWM) Price Up 60% Over Last 7 Days

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and approximately $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,420.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011053 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

About Swarm Fund

Swarm Fund is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

