SYL (SYL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $310,298.00

SYL (SYL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. SYL has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $310,298.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYL coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SYL has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SYL alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00059181 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010508 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00065654 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

SYL Coin Profile

SYL (SYL) is a coin. It launched on March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

Buying and Selling SYL

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SYL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SYL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.