Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVOL opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.30. Symbolic Logic has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic stock. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 982,108 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. Symbolic Logic accounts for 5.9% of Kokino LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kokino LLC owned approximately 8.01% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

