Synapse Network (SNP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Synapse Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse Network has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00124600 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00476877 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00874486 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Synapse Network Coin Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Synapse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.