Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.18 and a beta of 1.32. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

