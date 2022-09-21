Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,553 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Target were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $163.23. 54,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,433,543. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

