TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.41

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 152.41 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 135.43 ($1.64). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 138.50 ($1.67), with a volume of 17,365 shares.

TClarke Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £56.22 million and a PE ratio of 607.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 153.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 152.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Get TClarke alerts:

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. TClarke’s payout ratio is 23.10%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.