Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Bought by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Stock Down 3.1 %

TECK opened at $32.30 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 4.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

