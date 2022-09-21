Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stake Raised by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE TDY traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $368.32. 12,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $386.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $344.66 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

