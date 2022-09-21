Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.40

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.40 and last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 116383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ERIC. Kepler Capital Markets cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 78 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 80 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 95,090 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 246,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 85,964 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 398.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,668,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,146,000 after buying an additional 2,932,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,531,000 after buying an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

