Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $3.73

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.62. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 20,264 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Telefónica from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.10 ($4.18) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.36.

Telefónica Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Institutional Trading of Telefónica

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 350.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 88.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

