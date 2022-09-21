Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.82 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $13.95 or 0.00071858 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $31.66 million and $9.82 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00126756 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.80 or 0.00853856 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Tellor Coin Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 coins and its circulating supply is 2,269,010 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.
