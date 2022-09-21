Telos Reaches Market Cap of $47.25 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Telos coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $47.25 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telos has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00088439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00074679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00020119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00030948 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007674 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is www.telos.net. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Telos

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy.TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput.”

