TERA Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges (TERA)

TERA (TERA) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 21st. One TERA coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TERA has a market capitalization of $555,149.95 and approximately $3.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TERA has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TERA alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00125696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00860135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About TERA

TERA was first traded on July 1st, 2018. TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TERA

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TERA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TERA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.