The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the August 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AZEK Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.55. 1,212,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,888. AZEK has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on AZEK from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In other AZEK news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $55,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 717.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AZEK in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.