The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,941.68

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,941.68 ($47.63) and traded as low as GBX 3,551 ($42.91). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 3,595 ($43.44), with a volume of 535,530 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($53.77) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,535 ($66.88) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Berkeley Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,831.25 ($58.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 863.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,881.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,938.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In related news, insider Andy Kemp bought 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Andy Kemp acquired 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, for a total transaction of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). Also, insider Elizabeth Adekunle acquired 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,585 ($43.32) per share, with a total value of £19,860.90 ($23,998.19).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

