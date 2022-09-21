The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.7% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 455,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after buying an additional 71,281 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 54.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,787,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $258.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

