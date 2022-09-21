The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.42

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $5.72. The Container Store Group shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 464,286 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get The Container Store Group alerts:

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $273.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Container Store Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 374,442 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 372,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 320,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 871,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 317,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group

(Get Rating)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Container Store Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Container Store Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.