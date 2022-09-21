The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 746,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.0 days.

First Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 2,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,613. First Bancshares has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $747.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $986,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 33,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

