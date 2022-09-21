The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $38.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Weatherford International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.40. Weatherford International has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $40.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weatherford International

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weatherford International will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Weatherford International by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 144,645 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $2,716,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth about $3,397,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,086,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 194,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

