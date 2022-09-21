The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 390,100 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 357,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gorman-Rupp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GRC traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 55,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.67. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, Director M Ann Harlan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.88 per share, with a total value of $28,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $571,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott A. King acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at $673,039.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $225,205 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 236,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

See Also

