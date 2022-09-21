The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,780,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 20,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 67,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,263,154. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.51.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

