The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Price Down 6.7%

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.25 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 49 ($0.59). Approximately 107,629 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 73,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.63).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.80. The stock has a market cap of £44.60 million and a PE ratio of 816.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

