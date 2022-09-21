Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28,533.8% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 415,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE MRK opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.