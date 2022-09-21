Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,588 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,384,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 43.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,871,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,976,000 after purchasing an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,632,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,950,000 after purchasing an additional 413,374 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after purchasing an additional 345,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,773,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,211,000 after purchasing an additional 302,477 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.88.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

