Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.8% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price objective on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.5 %

USB stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.