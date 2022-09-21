Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3,107.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LILAK. TheStreet cut Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.44. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $13.88.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

