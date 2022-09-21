Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

