Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 35,565 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,565 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $274.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.