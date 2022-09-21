Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 229,719 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 92,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

