Tokyo AU (TOKAU) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.22 Million

Tokyo AU (TOKAU) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Tokyo AU has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. Tokyo AU has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $99,845.00 worth of Tokyo AU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokyo AU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokyo AU Coin Profile

Tokyo AU (CRYPTO:TOKAU) is a coin. Its launch date was May 26th, 2021. Tokyo AU’s total supply is 869,223,593,717,516 coins. The official website for Tokyo AU is tokau.io/en. Tokyo AU’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokyo AU Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKAU is a NFT network connecting celebrities and fans. A platform that uses NFT as the carrier to interact and connect stars and fans, including NFT sales, film and television announcements, classic memorials, new song sales, fan support, and celebrity surroundings.TOKAU tokens have three identities in the system: currency, stocks, and votes; it carries the functions of pricing and trading of some NFTs, value investment in celebrities, community governance and platform affairs voting.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokyo AU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokyo AU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokyo AU using one of the exchanges listed above.

